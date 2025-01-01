$74,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Custom CrewCab4WD 6.6L8cylDuramaxDiesel 6'10"Box
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Custom CrewCab4WD 6.6L8cylDuramaxDiesel 6'10"Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,056KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GC1YMEY4R1251981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 17,056 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
GPS From Telematics
6'10" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Custom CrewCab4WD 6.6L8cylDuramaxDiesel 6'10"Box 17,056 KM $74,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cyl Gas 8' Box BackUpCam 68,784 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD 2.7L6cyl 5.5' Box HeatedSeats 151,194 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500