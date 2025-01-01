$76,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT CrewCab4WDZ71 6.6L8cylDiesel8ftBoxHeatedSeat
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
60,626KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1YNEY0RF193785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return Heated seats & Steering wheel included
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Exhaust Brake Control
8ft Box Length
172" Wheel Base
