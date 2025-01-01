Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return     Heated seats & Steering wheel included  </p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

60,626 KM

Details Description Features

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT CrewCab4WDZ71 6.6L8cylDiesel8ftBoxHeatedSeat

Watch This Vehicle
13168523

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT CrewCab4WDZ71 6.6L8cylDiesel8ftBoxHeatedSeat

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1762892840
  2. 1762892840
  3. 1762892840
  4. 1762892840
  5. 1762892840
  6. 1762892840
  7. 1762892840
  8. 1762892840
  9. 1762892840
  10. 1762892841
  11. 1762892841
  12. 1762892841
  13. 1762892841
  14. 1762892841
  15. 1762892841
  16. 1762892841
  17. 1762892841
  18. 1762892841
  19. 1762892841
  20. 1762892841
  21. 1762892841
  22. 1762892841
  23. 1762892841
  24. 1762892841
  25. 1762892841
  26. 1762892842
  27. 1762892842
  28. 1762892842
  29. 1762892842
  30. 1762892842
  31. 1762892842
  32. 1762892842
  33. 1762892842
  34. 1762892842
  35. 1762892842
  36. 1762892842
  37. 1762892842
  38. 1762892842
  39. 1762892842
  40. 1762892842
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,626KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1YNEY0RF193785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return     Heated seats & Steering wheel included  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Exhaust Brake Control
8ft Box Length
172" Wheel Base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 188,815 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CustomTrailBoss CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CustomTrailBoss CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10"Box 37,649 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176
2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB 2500lbs Lift 72,391 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500