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<p>Lease return</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

60,174 KM

Details Description Features

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Custom Z71 4WD CrewCab 6.6L8cylDiesel 6'10"Box

Watch This Vehicle
14279987

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Custom Z71 4WD CrewCab 6.6L8cylDiesel 6'10"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,174KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GC4YMEY4R1192802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 60,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
GPS From Telematics
6'10" Box Length
Gooseneck 5th Wheel ready
159" Wheel Base

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-4535

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$66,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500