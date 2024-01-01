Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

14,500 KM

Details Features

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12022945

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1734481465
  2. 1734481465
  3. 1734481465
  4. 1734481465
  5. 1734481465
  6. 1734481465
  7. 1734481465
  8. 1734481465
  9. 1734481466
  10. 1734481466
  11. 1734481466
  12. 1734481466
  13. 1734481466
  14. 1734481466
  15. 1734481466
  16. 1734481466
  17. 1734481466
  18. 1734481466
  19. 1734481467
  20. 1734481467
  21. 1734481467
  22. 1734481467
  23. 1734481467
  24. 1734481467
  25. 1734481467
  26. 1734481467
  27. 1734481468
  28. 1734481468
  29. 1734481468
  30. 1734481468
  31. 1734481468
  32. 1734481468
  33. 1734481468
  34. 1734481468
  35. 1734481468
  36. 1734481468
  37. 1734481469
  38. 1734481469
  39. 1734481469
  40. 1734481469
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YSE70RF411145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Automatic Emergency Braking

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Vinyl Floor
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PKG
Back Up Trailer Assist
8ft Box Length
Chrome Wheel Trim Skins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 14,500 KM $76,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW XTR 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' BOX BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW XTR 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' BOX BackUpCam 111,608 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL RegCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 8ftBox for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XL RegCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 8ftBox 150,881 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500