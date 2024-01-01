$76,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
HD WT CrewCab 4WD DRW 6.6L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$76,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YSE70RF411145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 14,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Vinyl Floor
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PKG
Back Up Trailer Assist
8ft Box Length
Chrome Wheel Trim Skins
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500