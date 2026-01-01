$28,888+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr RS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | LOW KM
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr RS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | LOW KM
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,231KM
VIN KL79MUSL0RB156287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper Harbour Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Family owned
Collision centre CSN
Over 80 years experience
Low over head = better deals
Summit award winners work here
Delivery available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Safety
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
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866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Brant County Ford
866-229-5207
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer