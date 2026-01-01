Menu
Account
Sign In
Family owned Collision centre CSN Over 80 years experience Low over head = better deals Summit award winners work here Delivery available

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

43,231 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
14281328

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | LOW KM

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 14281328
  2. 14281328
  3. 14281328
  4. 14281328
  5. 14281328
  6. 14281328
  7. 14281328
  8. 14281328
  9. 14281328
  10. 14281328
  11. 14281328
  12. 14281328
  13. 14281328
  14. 14281328
  15. 14281328
  16. 14281328
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
43,231KM
VIN KL79MUSL0RB156287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Harbour Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Family owned
Collision centre CSN
Over 80 years experience
Low over head = better deals
Summit award winners work here
Delivery available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Laredo | SUN ROOF | LEATHER for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Laredo | SUN ROOF | LEATHER 141,381 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD TOURING SOLD SAFETIED! for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Honda Pilot 4WD TOURING SOLD SAFETIED! 235,405 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 HIGH ROOF/SOLD AS IS! for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 HIGH ROOF/SOLD AS IS! 212,859 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer