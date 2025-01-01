$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Trax
RS FWD 4dr 1.2L3cylGas RemoteStartHeatedSeats
2024 Chevrolet Trax
RS FWD 4dr 1.2L3cylGas RemoteStartHeatedSeats
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77LGE28RC063851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2024 Chevrolet Trax RS FWD 4dr 1.2L3cylGas RemoteStartHeatedSeats 44,330 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali CrewCab 4WD 3.0L6cylDiesel 6'7"Box 59,533 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD 1.5L3cylGasRemoteStartHeatedSeatsBackUpCam 107,799 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
Lot2
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2024 Chevrolet Trax