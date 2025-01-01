Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2024 Chevrolet Trax

44,330 KM

Details

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

RS FWD 4dr 1.2L3cylGas RemoteStartHeatedSeats

13185161

2024 Chevrolet Trax

RS FWD 4dr 1.2L3cylGas RemoteStartHeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77LGE28RC063851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Lot2

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
