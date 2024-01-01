Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2024 BRONCO BIG BEND , 4 DOOR , 2.3L ECOBOOST , SOFT TOP, REAR CAMERA ,SYNC WITH 12 SCREEN , FORD CO PILOT WITH 360, FRONT HEATED SEATS AND MORE !

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2024 Ford Bronco

$51,798

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 4 Door 4x4

2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 4 Door 4x4

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$51,798

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FMDE7BH8RLA76006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

KEY FEATURES: 2024 BRONCO BIG BEND , 4 DOOR , 2.3L ECOBOOST , SOFT TOP, REAR CAMERA ,SYNC WITH 12" SCREEN , FORD CO PILOT WITH 360, FRONT HEATED SEATS AND MORE !


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$51,798

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2024 Ford Bronco