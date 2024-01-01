$38,604+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$38,604
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this stunning 2024 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND, now available at Brant County Ford. This sleek black beauty is practically brand new, having only travelled a mere 25km.
With its powerful 3-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, this Bronco Sport is ready to conquer any terrain, from city streets to off-road adventures. Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and spacious interior, featuring bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a host of convenient features, such as automatic headlights and power windows.
This Bronco Sport is loaded with features that will make every drive an enjoyable experience. Here are just a few highlights:
- Unleash your inner adventurer: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence.
- Stay safe and connected: Blind spot monitoring helps you change lanes with confidence, while keyless entry and a security system keep your vehicle secure.
- Enjoy ultimate comfort: Heated mirrors keep you warm on chilly mornings, while power windows and locks make your daily commute a breeze.
- Power through your day: A powerful engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission make every drive effortless.
- Experience the ultimate in style: The bold black exterior of this Bronco Sport turns heads wherever you go.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience it for yourself!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207