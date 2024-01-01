Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this stunning 2024 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND, now available at Brant County Ford. This sleek black beauty is practically brand new, having only travelled a mere 25km.</p><p>With its powerful 3-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, this Bronco Sport is ready to conquer any terrain, from city streets to off-road adventures. Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and spacious interior, featuring bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a host of convenient features, such as automatic headlights and power windows.</p><p>This Bronco Sport is loaded with features that will make every drive an enjoyable experience. Here are just a few highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash your inner adventurer:</strong> The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Stay safe and connected:</strong> Blind spot monitoring helps you change lanes with confidence, while keyless entry and a security system keep your vehicle secure.</li><li><strong>Enjoy ultimate comfort:</strong> Heated mirrors keep you warm on chilly mornings, while power windows and locks make your daily commute a breeze.</li><li><strong>Power through your day:</strong> A powerful engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission make every drive effortless.</li><li><strong>Experience the ultimate in style:</strong> The bold black exterior of this Bronco Sport turns heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience it for yourself!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

25 KM

Details Description Features

$38,604

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1731086696
  2. 1731086696
Contact Seller
Sale

$38,604

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25KM
VIN 3FMCR9B68RRF60771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this stunning 2024 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND, now available at Brant County Ford. This sleek black beauty is practically brand new, having only travelled a mere 25km.

With its powerful 3-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, this Bronco Sport is ready to conquer any terrain, from city streets to off-road adventures. Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and spacious interior, featuring bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a host of convenient features, such as automatic headlights and power windows.

This Bronco Sport is loaded with features that will make every drive an enjoyable experience. Here are just a few highlights:

  • Unleash your inner adventurer: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence.
  • Stay safe and connected: Blind spot monitoring helps you change lanes with confidence, while keyless entry and a security system keep your vehicle secure.
  • Enjoy ultimate comfort: Heated mirrors keep you warm on chilly mornings, while power windows and locks make your daily commute a breeze.
  • Power through your day: A powerful engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission make every drive effortless.
  • Experience the ultimate in style: The bold black exterior of this Bronco Sport turns heads wherever you go.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience it for yourself!

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT RWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT RWD 132,449 KM $22,598 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 96,032 KM $15,598 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 21,349 KM $27,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,604

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Bronco Sport