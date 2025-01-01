Menu
Previous rental

2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway

69,143 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB

2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FN6RDD27059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 69,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
