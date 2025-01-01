$49,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FN6RDD27059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 69,143 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway