We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

2024 Ford Edge

Details Description Features

$53,305

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

COMPANY DEMO | ST LINE | AWD | CO-PILOT 360+| NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Edge

COMPANY DEMO | ST LINE | AWD | CO-PILOT 360+| NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$53,305

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2FMPK4J90RBA95342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

