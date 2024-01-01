$112,329+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition
KING RANCH
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$112,329
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EA78982
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2024 Expedition King Ranch Max, 4x4, Black, 6 passenger, 3.5L EcoBoost, 10-speed transmission, King ranch leather, heated and cooled seats, power running boards, power moonroof, B&O sound system, navigation, 22in aluminum wheels, heavy duty trailer tow package, 2nd row Captain's chairs, remote vehicle start, reverse sensors, backup camera, heated steering wheel, fordpass, sync , blind spot with rear cross traffic alert and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
