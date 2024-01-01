2024 Ford F-150

Menu
Cash Price only please ask about our finance offer.

 

Demonstrator Vehicle 

 


KEY FEATURES: 2024 F150 XLT, 4x4, Crew Cab, 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine, Black, Black Sport Cloth interior, 10-speed automatic transmission, 301a Xlt Black Appearance Package, Tow haul package, integrated trailer brake,  Ford pass, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,255KM
VIN 1FTFW3L89RKD35058

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,255 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Cash Price only please ask about our finance offer.

 

Demonstrator Vehicle 

 


KEY FEATURES: 2024 F150 XLT, 4x4, Crew Cab, 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine, Black, Black Sport Cloth interior, 10-speed automatic transmission, 301a Xlt Black Appearance Package, Tow haul package, integrated trailer brake,  Ford pass, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

