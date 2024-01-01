$126,859+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
2024 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$126,859
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300 KM
Vehicle Description
DEMO UNIT BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Calling all thrill-seekers and off-road enthusiasts! Brant County Ford has a stunning 2024 Ford F-150 RAPTOR ready to conquer any terrain. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a rugged 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can tackle even the most challenging adventures. With only 300km on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new, ready to take you on countless journeys.
Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of the Raptor's interior. The heated steering wheel and heated mirrors will keep you warm and cozy during those chilly morning commutes, while the premium sound system and sunroof/moonroof provide an unparalleled driving experience. Safety is paramount with features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and side airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this F-150 RAPTOR:
- Unleash the Beast: The 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system will have you conquering trails and leaving the competition in the dust.
- Luxurious Comfort: Experience the ultimate driving comfort with heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, and premium sound system.
- Safety First: Peace of mind on every journey with features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and side airbags.
- Open to the World: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the panoramic sunroof/moonroof.
- Turn Heads: The Raptor's bold design and powerful presence will make you the envy of every driver on the road.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Visit Brant County Ford today to test drive this 2024 Ford F-150 RAPTOR and experience the thrill for yourself.
PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207