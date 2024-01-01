Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Demonstrator vehicle </p><p>Ceramic paint, 3M protection, </p><p>No Test drives Appointment only </p><p> </p><p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2024 Mustang, Dark Horse Coupe, 700a, 5.0L v8, Supercharged,10-speed Auto, Blue Ember, 3.55 rear end, Dark horse handling package, Teck package, hood strip,e Dark horse appearance package, 19inch wheels, active exhaust,  connected Navigation, sync4, Fordpass and more </p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2024 Ford Mustang

2,251 KM

Details Description Features

$117,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse Fastback

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse Fastback

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1720553238
  2. 1720553239
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$117,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,251KM
VIN 1FA6P8R04R5506038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Demonstrator vehicle 

Ceramic paint, 3M protection, 

No Test drives Appointment only 

 


KEY FEATURES: 2024 Mustang, Dark Horse Coupe, 700a, 5.0L v8, Supercharged,10-speed Auto, Blue Ember, 3.55 rear end, Dark horse handling package, Teck package, hood strip,e Dark horse appearance package, 19inch wheels, active exhaust,  connected Navigation, sync4, Fordpass and more 


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 4,255 KM $63,699 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 86,908 KM $78,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 120,655 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$117,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Mustang