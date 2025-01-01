Menu
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=VA0qvGzW4m3jLAmPT0uebM9fPVfJXUoJ

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available.

Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

2024 Ford Mustang

2,262 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse Fastback

12932540

2024 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse Fastback

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,262KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8R03R5500327

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Purple
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # r5500327
  • Mileage 2,262 KM

Manual
RWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
$CALL

Munro Motors

226-212-5061

2024 Ford Mustang