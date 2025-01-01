$63,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT CrewCab 4WD 7.3L8cylGas 6.75' Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,661KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN2RED04822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
