Previous rental

2024 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

57,661 KM

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT CrewCab 4WD 7.3L8cylGas 6.75' Box

13117925

2024 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT CrewCab 4WD 7.3L8cylGas 6.75' Box

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,661KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN2RED04822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-4535

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2024 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW