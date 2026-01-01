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<p>Lease return</p>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

57,047 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 4WD CrewCab 5.3L8cylGas 5'10"Box

Watch This Vehicle
14055342

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 4WD CrewCab 5.3L8cylGas 5'10"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,047KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED8RG216495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
147" Wheel Base
5'10" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-4535

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$54,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2024 GMC Sierra 1500