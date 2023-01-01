Menu
2024 Honda CR-V

815 KM

Details Features

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2024 Honda CR-V

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472685
  • Stock #: P9924
  • VIN: 2HKRS6H99RH206070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Mettalic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 815 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Audi A6 Sedan P...
 34,124 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru ASCENT L...
 36,647 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 150,287 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

