2024 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 10472685

10472685 Stock #: P9924

P9924 VIN: 2HKRS6H99RH206070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Mettalic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 815 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.