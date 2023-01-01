2024 Kia Telluride

Listing ID: 10550319

10550319 Stock #: P9976

P9976 VIN: 5XYP5DGC9RG436442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dawning Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9976

Mileage 240 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.