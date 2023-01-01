Menu
2024 Kia Telluride

240 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2024 Kia Telluride

2024 Kia Telluride

SX | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 8 PASSENGER

2024 Kia Telluride

SX | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 8 PASSENGER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550319
  • Stock #: P9976
  • VIN: 5XYP5DGC9RG436442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dawning Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9976
  • Mileage 240 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

