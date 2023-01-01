Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

64 KM

Details Features

$66,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE |R-LINE |AWD |LEATHER | ROOF |NAV| 6 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE |R-LINE |AWD |LEATHER | ROOF |NAV| 6 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10407009
  2. 10407009
  3. 10407009
  4. 10407009
  5. 10407009
  6. 10407009
  7. 10407009
  8. 10407009
  9. 10407009
  10. 10407009
  11. 10407009
  12. 10407009
  13. 10407009
  14. 10407009
  15. 10407009
  16. 10407009
  17. 10407009
  18. 10407009
  19. 10407009
  20. 10407009
  21. 10407009
  22. 10407009
  23. 10407009
  24. 10407009
  25. 10407009
  26. 10407009
Contact Seller

$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10407009
  • Stock #: P9864
  • VIN: 1V2FR2CA8RC505553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9864
  • Mileage 64 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 151,131 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK X...
 11,481 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX...
 308 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory