$92,569+ tax & licensing
2025 Ford F-150
LARIAT | 5.0L V8 | MOONROOF | 502 PACKAGE |
2025 Ford F-150
LARIAT | 5.0L V8 | MOONROOF | 502 PACKAGE |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$92,569
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FA95640
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
INCOMING UNIT !! RESERVE IT NOW !! SUPERCREW LARIAT 502A PACKAGE , 5.0L V8 , LARIAT BLACK PACK , TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207