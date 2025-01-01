Menu
<p>XL | 145| 4X4 | 6.7L DIESEL | PAY LOAD PLUS PACK | REG CAB | </p><p> </p><p>PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</p>

2025 Ford F-550

15 KM

Details Description Features

$89,523

+ tax & licensing
2025 Ford F-550

XL | 145| 4X4 | 6.7L DIESEL | PAY LOAD PLUS PACK |

12410157

2025 Ford F-550

XL | 145| 4X4 | 6.7L DIESEL | PAY LOAD PLUS PACK |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$89,523

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT0SDA08473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # DA08473
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

XL | 145| 4X4 | 6.7L DIESEL | PAY LOAD PLUS PACK | REG CAB | 

 

PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Packages

535
99T
Z1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

