Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MAVERICK XL SUPERCREW AWD | 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE | FORD CO PILOT | BED TIE DOWN | </p><p> </p><p>** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2025 Ford Maverick

15 KM

Details Description Features

$39,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Maverick

XL| AWD | SUPERCREW| 2.0L ECOBOOST |

Watch This Vehicle
12430501

2025 Ford Maverick

XL| AWD | SUPERCREW| 2.0L ECOBOOST |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$39,944

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15KM
VIN 3FTTW8BAXSRA44770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

MAVERICK XL SUPERCREW AWD | 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE | FORD CO PILOT | BED TIE DOWN | 

 

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

102A
16C
61D
66C-0
99A
G1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2016 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT | CONVERTIBLE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT | CONVERTIBLE | 80,635 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL | for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL | 183,544 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford F-550 XL | 145| 4X4 | 6.7L DIESEL | PAY LOAD PLUS PACK | for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 Ford F-550 XL | 145| 4X4 | 6.7L DIESEL | PAY LOAD PLUS PACK | 15 KM $89,523 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,944

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2025 Ford Maverick