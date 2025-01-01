Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DARKHORSE | 700A PACKAGE | TECH PACK | 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC | HOOD STRIPE | </p><p> </p><p>** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2025 Ford Mustang

15 KM

Details Description Features

$87,009

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Mustang

DARKHORSE | 700A PACKAGE | TECH PACK | 10 SP AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12289665

2025 Ford Mustang

DARKHORSE | 700A PACKAGE | TECH PACK | 10 SP AUTO

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1742253062
  2. 1742253062
Contact Seller

$87,009

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15KM
VIN 1fa6p8r07s5500630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5500630
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

DARKHORSE | 700A PACKAGE | TECH PACK | 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC | HOOD STRIPE | 

 

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices include dealer fees and are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

44U
700A
K1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2017 Porsche Macan GTS | AWD | PANO ROOF | FINANCING AVAILABLE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Porsche Macan GTS | AWD | PANO ROOF | FINANCING AVAILABLE | 83,637 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Maverick LARIAT | LUXURY PACKAGE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford Maverick LARIAT | LUXURY PACKAGE | 4,911 KM $44,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands | Hard Top | Lux Package for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Badlands | Hard Top | Lux Package 52,742 KM $51,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$87,009

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2025 Ford Mustang