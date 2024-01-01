$60,598+ tax & licensing
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY ONLY 998 KMS
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U818548
- Mileage 998 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE BRAND NEW ! ONLY 998 KMS !! J
Experience the ultimate in luxury and performance with this stunning 2025 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy, now available at Brant County Ford. This meticulously maintained SUV boasts a mere 998km on the odometer, ensuring you're getting a practically new vehicle. Its captivating Green exterior and warm Beige interior create a refined and inviting atmosphere.
Under the hood, a powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers effortless acceleration and smooth handling. The Palisade Calligraphy's all-wheel drive system provides surefooted traction on any road, while its luxurious features ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel, the safety of blind spot monitoring, and the ultimate in audio entertainment with its premium sound system.
Step inside and be greeted by the ultimate in luxury and comfort. The Palisade's leather seats provide a premium feel and a comfortable ride. The advanced technology features, including a premium sound system, heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitoring, make every journey a pleasure. With a 998km odometer reading, this exceptional vehicle offers an unparalleled combination of luxury, performance, and value. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy firsthand.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Brant County Ford
