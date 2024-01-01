Menu
LIKE BRAND NEW  ! ONLY 998 KMS !! J

Experience the ultimate in luxury and performance with this stunning 2025 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy, now available at Brant County Ford. This meticulously maintained SUV boasts a mere 998km on the odometer, ensuring youre getting a practically new vehicle. Its captivating Green exterior and warm Beige interior create a refined and inviting atmosphere.

Under the hood, a powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers effortless acceleration and smooth handling. The Palisade Calligraphys all-wheel drive system provides surefooted traction on any road, while its luxurious features ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel, the safety of blind spot monitoring, and the ultimate in audio entertainment with its premium sound system.

Step inside and be greeted by the ultimate in luxury and comfort. The Palisades leather seats provide a premium feel and a comfortable ride. The advanced technology features, including a premium sound system, heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitoring, make every journey a pleasure. With a 998km odometer reading, this exceptional vehicle offers an unparalleled combination of luxury, performance, and value. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy firsthand.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

998 KM

$60,598

+ tax & licensing
2025 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY ONLY 998 KMS

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY ONLY 998 KMS

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
998KM
VIN KM8R5DGE4SU818548

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U818548
  • Mileage 998 KM

LIKE BRAND NEW  ! ONLY 998 KMS !! J

Experience the ultimate in luxury and performance with this stunning 2025 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy, now available at Brant County Ford. This meticulously maintained SUV boasts a mere 998km on the odometer, ensuring you're getting a practically new vehicle. Its captivating Green exterior and warm Beige interior create a refined and inviting atmosphere.

Under the hood, a powerful 6-cylinder engine delivers effortless acceleration and smooth handling. The Palisade Calligraphy's all-wheel drive system provides surefooted traction on any road, while its luxurious features ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel, the safety of blind spot monitoring, and the ultimate in audio entertainment with its premium sound system.

Step inside and be greeted by the ultimate in luxury and comfort. The Palisade's leather seats provide a premium feel and a comfortable ride. The advanced technology features, including a premium sound system, heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitoring, make every journey a pleasure. With a 998km odometer reading, this exceptional vehicle offers an unparalleled combination of luxury, performance, and value. Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy firsthand.

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$60,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2025 Hyundai PALISADE