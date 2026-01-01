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2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

20,352 KM

Details Description Features

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT 4WD CrewCab 7.3L8cylGas 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14087316

2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT 4WD CrewCab 7.3L8cylGas 8' Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN5TEC69815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
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519-752-4535

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$71,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW