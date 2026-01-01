$71,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT 4WD CrewCab 7.3L8cylGas 8' Box
2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT 4WD CrewCab 7.3L8cylGas 8' Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$71,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN5TEC69815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 20,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
8ft Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT 4WD CrewCab 7.3L8cylGas 8' Box 20,352 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof AWD 1.5L3cylTurboGas Leather Heated 16,305 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4WD CrewCab 5.3L8cylGas 5'10"Box 57,047 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$71,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2026 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW