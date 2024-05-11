$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1991 Chevrolet Camaro
1991 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FP33E0ML117251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
May 11, 2024 - Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #99AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast Auction Auction Date/Time InfoSaturday May 11, 2024 - 9:30 am Start (Live Online)Preview Date/TimeThursday May 9 & Friday May 10, 2024 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday May 13 & Tuesday May 14, 2024 - 8:30 am - 4:00 pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday May 11, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday May 3, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur May 9 & Fri May 10, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon May 13 & Tues May 14, 2024, (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Auction Online (Live) Starts to Close on Saturday May 11, 2024 at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only) No In Person. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do Not sell to US BUYERS --- Advanced Bidding Opens - Friday May 3, 2024- 12:00 Noon ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment Limited Viewing Thur May 9 & Fri May 10, 2024 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction / NO SALES to anyone out of Country. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup - Mon May 13 & Tues May 14, 2024, (8:30 am - 4:00 pm)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jutzi Auctions
2008 Infiniti QX56 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Econoline 0 SOLD
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 0 SOLD
Email Jutzi Auctions
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
1991 Chevrolet Camaro