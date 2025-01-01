Menu
2000 honda civic, 4-cylinder, automatic, excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, power locks, power steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C

The asking price is $4900+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY, OIL SPRY 

and A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO  3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006

2000 Honda Civic

254,716 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2000 Honda Civic

2000 Honda Civic

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
254,716KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgej6615yh924108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2000 Honda Civic