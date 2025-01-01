$4,900+ tax & licensing
2000 Honda Civic
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
$4,900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,716 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
2000 honda civic, 4-cylinder, automatic, excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, power locks, power steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C
The asking price is $4900+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY, OIL SPRY
and A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.
Vehicle Features
