$4,395+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2005 Toyota Echo
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,395
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8654395
- Stock #: 9
- VIN: jtdbt123450352003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,025 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
2005 toyota echo 4-cylinder, automatic with 155025 KM in good condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas,
power steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, Cd player, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $ 4395 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.