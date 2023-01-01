$5,799+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2006 Chrysler Sebring
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,799
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10452720
- Stock #: 39
- VIN: 1C3EL46X26N170904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,948 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY LOW KM 128498 KM
2006 Chrysler Sebring 4cylinder 2.4L, automatic, great condition with 128498 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth no rust oil spray yearly .
Key-less entry, Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player.....
This car comes with safety & FREE 3 Months warranty (driver's shield that cover up to $ 3000 per claim)
Selling for $ 5799 PLUS HST & license fee.
Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST N UNIT 2 BRESLAU ON N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.