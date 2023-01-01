Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chrysler Sebring

128,948 KM

Details Description Features

$5,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2006 Chrysler Sebring

2006 Chrysler Sebring

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chrysler Sebring

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1695334483
  2. 1695334493
  3. 1695334504
  4. 1695334514
  5. 1695334526
  6. 1695334540
  7. 1695334549
  8. 1695334559
  9. 1695334570
  10. 1695334578
  11. 1695334588
  12. 1695334595
  13. 1695334606
  14. 1695334616
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452720
  • Stock #: 39
  • VIN: 1C3EL46X26N170904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,948 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW KM 128498 KM

2006 Chrysler Sebring  4cylinder 2.4L, automatic, great condition with 128498 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth no rust oil spray yearly .
Key-less entry, Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player.....

This car comes with safety & FREE 3 Months warranty (driver's shield that cover up to $ 3000 per claim)

Selling for $ 5799 PLUS HST & license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST N UNIT 2 BRESLAU ON N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 168,333 KM
$8,695 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla CE
 171,238 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2002 Ford Mustang
227,840 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory