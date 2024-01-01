Menu
2007 Dodge caliber 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  202504 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, and more.........

This car comes with safety

Selling for $ 5488 PLUS TAX, license fee

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2 Breslau, ON. N0B1M0

2007 Dodge Caliber

202,504 KM

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

202,504KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1B3HB48B07D247467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 58
  • Mileage 202,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

