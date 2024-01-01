$5,488+ tax & licensing
Location
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 58
- Mileage 202,504 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Dodge caliber 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 202504 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, and more.........
This car comes with safety
Selling for $ 5488 PLUS TAX, license fee
Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041
Vehicle Features
