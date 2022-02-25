Menu
2007 Ford Focus

195,877 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

SES

SES

Location

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337504
  • Stock #: 5
  • VIN: 1fafp36n17w228936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,877 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2

BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2007 Ford Focus  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 195877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.

Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player, alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, and more.........This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

