2007 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 8 7 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8337504

8337504 Stock #: 5

5 VIN: 1fafp36n17w228936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 195,877 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

