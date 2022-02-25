$5,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2007 Ford Focus
SES
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8337504
- Stock #: 5
- VIN: 1fafp36n17w228936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,877 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2
BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041
2007 Ford Focus 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 195877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.
Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, Cd player, alloy wheels, leather seats, heated seats, and more.........This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.