$6,395+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2008 Buick Allure
CXL
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,395
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8338413
- Stock #: 6
- VIN: 2g4wj582281186209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,109 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICORIA ST N UNIT 2
BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041
2008 Buick Allure, 3.8 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, no rust, great condition with only 172109 KM, very clean in & out, drive smooth.
Key-less entry, remote starter, Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, powers seats, leather seats, heated seats, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim, Carfax....
Selling for $ 6395 PLUS HST & license fee
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.