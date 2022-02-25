Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Buick Allure

172,109 KM

Details Description Features

$6,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,395

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Allure

2008 Buick Allure

CXL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,395

+ taxes & licensing

172,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8338413
  • Stock #: 6
  • VIN: 2g4wj582281186209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,109 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICORIA ST N UNIT 2

BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2008 Buick Allure, 3.8 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, no rust, great condition with only 172109 KM, very clean in & out, drive smooth.

Key-less entry, remote starter, Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, powers seats, leather seats, heated seats, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim, Carfax....

Selling for $  6395 PLUS HST & license fee

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2010 Ford Escape XLT
 217,368 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
1994 Mercedes-Benz C...
 248,561 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 197,895 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory