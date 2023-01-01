Menu
2008 Chevrolet Impala

185,126 KM

Details Description Features

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LT

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

185,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457180
  • Stock #: 391
  • VIN: 2G1WT55K889128327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,126 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

COME VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

LOW KM ,,,,,

2008 Chevrolet Impala LT 6-cylinder, automatic with 185126 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, no accident

 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 6795 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

