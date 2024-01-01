$6,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Rogue
SL
2008 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,072 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, CERTIFIED AWD !!
PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
Very Clean 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with ONLY 170072 km Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Power Steering Cruise Controls, Roof Rack, alloy wheels, and more .....
Asking price is $6800 +HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Breslau
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-444-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006