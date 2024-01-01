Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </p><p>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, CERTIFIED AWD !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>Very Clean 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with ONLY 170072 km Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Power Steering  Cruise Controls, Roof Rack, alloy wheels, and more ..... </p><p>Asking price is $6800 +HST, and this price including SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p> PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you </p>

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN Jn8as58v78w147408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2008 Nissan Rogue