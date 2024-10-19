$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Xterra
2008 Nissan Xterra
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AN08W08C517948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
October 19, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #108AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-10-11 - 2024-10-19Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Friday, October 11, 2024 at 12pm; Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Thursday, October 17; Friday, October 18, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, October 21 & Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, October 17 & Friday, October 18, 2024 from 9am - 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 21 & Tuesday, October 22, 2024 from 9am - 4pm Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00. There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
2008 Nissan Xterra