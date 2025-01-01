$5,450+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac G5
2008 Pontiac G5
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,758KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2AJ55F687105709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,758 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
