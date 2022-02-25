$6,895+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8367858
- Stock #: 7
- VIN: 1g1zg57b29f218922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,657 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 OR cell 519-731-3041
LOW KM ,,,,,,,,
2009 Chevrolet Malibu Ls 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with ONLY 148657 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.
OPTIONS,,,,,
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $ 6895 PLUS TAX & license fee.
Please contact us at 226-444-4006 OR cell 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
