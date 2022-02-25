Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

148,657 KM

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

148,657KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367858
  • Stock #: 7
  • VIN: 1g1zg57b29f218922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,657 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR cell 519-731-3041

LOW KM ,,,,,,,,

2009 Chevrolet Malibu Ls 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  ONLY 148657 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.

OPTIONS,,,,,

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 6895 PLUS TAX & license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 OR cell 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

