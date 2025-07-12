Menu
July 12, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #125

Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2025-07-07 - 2025-07-12
Auction Date/Time Info: Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, July 7, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time: In person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time: Monday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – 9am to 4pm
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 9% BP
Description: Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don't buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyers Premium is 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

2009 LAYTON travel trailer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 LAYTON travel trailer

372 Skyline Trailer

2009 LAYTON travel trailer

372 Skyline Trailer

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

July 12, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #125AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-07-07 - 2025-07-12Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, July 7, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2009 LAYTON travel trailer