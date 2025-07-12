$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 LAYTON travel trailer
372 Skyline Trailer
2009 LAYTON travel trailer
372 Skyline Trailer
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
July 12, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #125AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-07-07 - 2025-07-12Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, July 7, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jutzi Auctions
2015 Ford Police Interceptor Utility 62,000 KM SOLD
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 59,000 KM SOLD
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 68,000 KM SOLD
Email Jutzi Auctions
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2009 LAYTON travel trailer