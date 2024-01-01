Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU </p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618</p><p>YOU WELCOME TO VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!</p><p>2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic with 216002 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, </p><p>power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, backup camera, Bluetooth, more!!!!!!!</p><p>This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km that cover up to $1000/claim complimentary on the house </p><p>Selling for $4350 PLUS TAX, license fee.</p><p>Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0</p>

216,002 KM

Details Description Features

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,002 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

YOU WELCOME TO VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic with 216002 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, backup camera, Bluetooth, more!!!!!!!

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km that cover up to $1000/claim complimentary on the house 

Selling for $4350 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-XXXX

226-444-4006

