Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Edge

187,850 KM

Details Description Features

$9,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,195

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1695675214
  2. 1695675207
  3. 1695675199
  4. 1695675210
  5. 1695675210
  6. 1695675199
  7. 1695675215
  8. 1695675211
  9. 1695675195
  10. 1695675202
  11. 1695675211
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,195

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467363
  • Stock #: 48
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JCXABA92073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,850 KM

Vehicle Description

come check out till beautiful SUV 

2010 Ford Edge SEL 3.5Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 187850 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, moon roof, heated seats, power seat, and more.........

This car comes with safety.

Selling for $ 9195 PLUS TAX & license fee

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2007 Chevrolet Equin...
 161,974 KM
$6,390 + tax & lic
2006 Chrysler Sebring
128,948 KM
$5,799 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 168,333 KM
$8,695 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory