$9,195+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2010 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,195
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10467363
- Stock #: 48
- VIN: 2FMDK3JCXABA92073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,850 KM
Vehicle Description
come check out till beautiful SUV
2010 Ford Edge SEL 3.5Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 187850 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, moon roof, heated seats, power seat, and more.........
This car comes with safety.
Selling for $ 9195 PLUS TAX & license fee
Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.