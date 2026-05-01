2010 Ford F-150

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<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted> </td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, May 18, 2026 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 9:30am.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>In person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 - 9am to 4pm. Please note we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend.</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 – 9am to 4pm.</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted>Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>9% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Please note: we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend. Payment and Pickup: Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</div></td></tr></tbody></table>

2010 Ford F-150

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
14098582

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

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  2. 1778774961136
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  30. 1778774973948
  31. 1778774974388
  32. 1778774974913
Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E80AFA72837

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, May 18, 2026 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 - 9am to 4pm. Please note we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend.Checkout Date/TimeMonday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 – 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Please note: we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend. Payment and Pickup: Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
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519-648-2111

2010 Ford F-150