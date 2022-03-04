Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

134,277 KM

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

GL w/Sport Pkg

GL w/Sport Pkg

Location

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

134,277KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595431
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC2AU178893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,277 KM

Vehicle Description

2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2

BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 134277KM

2010 Hyundai accent  1.6 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 speeds its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  134277 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, AUX, and more.........

This car comes with safety and clean Carfax....

Selling for $ 5695 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St N unit 2 breslau, ON, N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

