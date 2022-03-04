2010 Hyundai Accent ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 2 7 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8595431

8595431 VIN: KMHCN3BC2AU178893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 134,277 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Spoiler Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.