$5,695+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL w/Sport Pkg
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,695
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8595431
- VIN: KMHCN3BC2AU178893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,277 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2
BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 134277KM
2010 Hyundai accent 1.6 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 speeds its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 134277 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, AUX, and more.........
This car comes with safety and clean Carfax....
Selling for $ 5695 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St N unit 2 breslau, ON, N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.