2010 Kia Rio

126,640 KM

Details Description Features

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2010 Kia Rio

2010 Kia Rio

5

2010 Kia Rio

5

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

126,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9723220
  • VIN: KNADH5B32A6616258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,640 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

COME VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

 

LOW LOW LOW KM

2010 Kia Rio5 1.6 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic with 126640 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas no accident. 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 5695 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

