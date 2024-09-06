$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo C30
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
295,905KM
As Is Condition
VIN YV1382MKXA2184652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 295,905 KM
Vehicle Description
AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-09-06 - 2024-09-14Auction Date/Time InfoAdvanced Bidding Begins: September 6, 2024 at 12pm; and the Vehicle Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 9:30amPreview Date/TimeThursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday September 14, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, September 12 & Friday, September 13, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles will incur a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 Please note: there is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
2010 Volvo C30