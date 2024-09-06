2010 Volvo C30

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted> </td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2024-09-06 - 2024-09-14</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Advanced Bidding Begins: September 6, 2024 at 12pm; and the Vehicle Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 9:30am</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2024 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>7% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday September 14, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, September 12 & Friday, September 13, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles will incur a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 Please note: there is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction.</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2010 Volvo C30

295,905 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volvo C30

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volvo C30

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1724949833
  2. 1724949857
  3. 1724949857
  4. 1724949860
  5. 1724949857
  6. 1724949848
  7. 1724949860
  8. 1724949859
  9. 1724949848
  10. 1724949856
  11. 1724949860
  12. 1724949854
  13. 1724949856
  14. 1724949855
  15. 1724949843
  16. 1724949851
  17. 1724949858
  18. 1724949858
  19. 1724949859
  20. 1724949859
  21. 1724949855
  22. 1724949832
  23. 1724949837
  24. 1724949855
  25. 1724949849
  26. 1724950208
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
295,905KM
As Is Condition
VIN YV1382MKXA2184652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 295,905 KM

Vehicle Description

 AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-09-06 - 2024-09-14Auction Date/Time InfoAdvanced Bidding Begins: September 6, 2024 at 12pm; and the Vehicle Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 9:30amPreview Date/TimeThursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday September 14, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, September 12 & Friday, September 13, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles will incur a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 Please note: there is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2015 Toyota Highlander for sale in Breslau, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander 117,864 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey for sale in Breslau, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey 77,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Breslau, ON
2017 Nissan Murano 97,735 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2010 Volvo C30