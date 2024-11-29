Menu
Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2024-11-29 - 2024-12-07
Auction Date/Time Info: Pre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time: In person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time: Monday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – 9am to 4pm
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 7% BP
Description: Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the

2011 BMW 3 Series

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

11971755

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
218,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAPK7C53BA816543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-11-29 - 2024-12-07Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, December 9 & Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

