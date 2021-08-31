2011 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
519-648-2111
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Windshield Cracked
Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday November 20, 2021at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium in now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Nov 18 & Friday Nov 19 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. COVID Rules Apply -Outside Only! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Curbside Payment and Pickup - Monday Nov 22 & Tuesday Nov 23/2021 - (8:30am - 4:00pm). CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME. MASKS REQUIRED WHEN PICKING UP AND ONE PERSON PER VISIT IN OUR LOBBY. PLEASE BRING A MASK WHEN PAYING AND PICKING UP.
For a full list of terms & Conditions Visit https://mrjutzi.hibid.com/auctions
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0