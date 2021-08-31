Menu
2011 Chevrolet Express

140,699 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Location

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

140,699KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838430
  • VIN: 1GCWGFCAXB1122889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 140,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Preview CarFax

Windshield Cracked

Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - Online Auction Bidding Starts to Close on Saturday November 20, 2021at 9:30 am. (Online Bidding Only). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium in now 6% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment ** All New Bidders on HiBid need to contact our office to provide deposit. Limited Viewing Thursday Nov 18 & Friday Nov 19 - 10:00 am. to 4:00 pm. COVID Rules Apply -Outside Only! Extra Charge For Out of Province Transfers-Please call our office for information. No Shipping for items in this auction. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Curbside Payment and Pickup - Monday Nov 22 & Tuesday Nov 23/2021 - (8:30am - 4:00pm). CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME. MASKS REQUIRED WHEN PICKING UP AND ONE PERSON PER VISIT IN OUR LOBBY. PLEASE BRING A MASK WHEN PAYING AND PICKING UP. 

For a full list of terms & Conditions Visit https://mrjutzi.hibid.com/auctions

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Fourth Passenger Door
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Transmission Overdrive Switch

