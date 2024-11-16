$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,660KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCNCPEX2BZ344570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 109,660 KM
Vehicle Description
November 16, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #112AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-11-08 - 2024-11-16Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15, 2024 - 9am to 4pm.Checkout Date/TimeMonday, November 18 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, November 14 & Friday, October 15, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Jutzi Auctions
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500