2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>November 16, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #112</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2024-11-08 - 2024-11-16</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Pre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30am.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>In person: Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15, 2024 - 9am to 4pm.</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, November 18 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 9am to 4pm.</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>7% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, November 14 & Friday, October 15, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,660 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1730998151
  2. 1730998188
  3. 1730998171
  4. 1730998176
  5. 1730998185
  6. 1730998166
  7. 1730998184
  8. 1730998187
  9. 1730998186
  10. 1730998174
  11. 1730998186
  12. 1730998175
  13. 1730998165
  14. 1730998271
  15. 1730998237
  16. 1730998271
  17. 1730998237
  18. 1730998243
  19. 1730998280
  20. 1730998241
  21. 1730998272
  22. 1730998245
  23. 1730998271
  24. 1730998274
  25. 1730998256
  26. 1730998259
  27. 1730998273
  28. 1730998263
  29. 1730998281
  30. 1730998274
  31. 1730998277
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,660KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCNCPEX2BZ344570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,660 KM

Vehicle Description

November 16, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #112AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-11-08 - 2024-11-16Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15, 2024 - 9am to 4pm.Checkout Date/TimeMonday, November 18 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, November 14 & Friday, October 15, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2004 Volvo Volvo G740B for sale in Breslau, ON
2004 Volvo Volvo G740B 0 SOLD
Used 2009 Acura MDX for sale in Breslau, ON
2009 Acura MDX 225,277 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Toyota Camry for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Toyota Camry 283,817 KM SOLD

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500