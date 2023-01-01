Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

202,368 KM

$7,595

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

2011 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,595

+ taxes & licensing

202,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3d4pg4fb6bt512638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63
  • Mileage 202,368 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge journey  2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 passengers, automatic, great condition with 202368 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , push Button Start, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

 

This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0 

 

Selling for $7595 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-XXXX

226-444-4006

$7,595

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Dodge Journey