$7,595+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
Fwd 4dr
2011 Dodge Journey
Fwd 4dr
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$7,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 63
- Mileage 202,368 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041
2011 Dodge journey 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 passengers, automatic, great condition with 202368 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , push Button Start, A/C, Cd player, and more.........
This car comes with safety & 3 Month warranty that covers you up to $3000/Claim complementary on the house !!! Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0
Selling for $7595 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services
2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON. N0B 1M0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Breslau
Call Dealer
226-444-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006