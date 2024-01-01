Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES</p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </p><p>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p>CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, OIL SPRY, HEATED SEAT, LOW KM </p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>2012 Ford Explorer XLT 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 132879 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.</p><p>Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, alloy wheels, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more.........</p><p>car includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMANTRY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you. </p>

2011 Ford Explorer

132,879 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Explorer

XLT

11962905

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,879KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMHK7D8XBGA77616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2011 Ford Explorer